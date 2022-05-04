SBI to consider $2 billion fund raising via dollar bonds on May 10

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, said on May 4 the executive committee of its Central Board will meet on May 10 to consider raising up to $2 billion via US-dollar-denominated bonds.

The funds will be raised in single or multiple tranches through a public offer and / or private placement basis, the state-owned lender said in an exchange filing.

The funds will be raised in this financial year that started on April 1, SBI said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes