SBI shows ambition to grow unsecured loan portfolio amid asset quality worries

India’s largest lender by assets State Bank of India has indicated its ambition to go big on unsecured loans, as it believes its portfolio in the segment is only at 30 percent of its potential.

Speaking at a Nomura industry event, the state-owned lender’s management said that there was a good opportunity to increase the bank's unsecured book. Currently, SBI Xpress Credit and other personal loans portfolio stands at a combined Rs 3.38 lakh crore, which is 34 percent of its overall retail lending book size.

The lender also clarified to Nomura’s analysts that the increase in unsecured assets was unlikely to lead to asset-quality issues as customers were largely salaried employees. SBI went as far as to suggest that asset quality of its unsecured loans book was on par with its secured loans book.

“Management also commented that asset quality of this book could even be better than some secured loan book accounts,” Nomura said in a note on June 8.

Overall, SBI suggested that loan growth in 2022-23 could be in line with that in 2021-22 despite overall optimism for credit offtake in the economy. In the previous financial year, SBI’s advances grew 10.3 percent.

On the corporate loan book, SBI’s management commented that a combination of under-utilised working capital loans, unutilised term loans and some new proposals had given the bank visibility of more than Rs 5 lakh crore.

“Management does not expect SBI to face major asset quality issues owing to the rising interest rate scenario,” Nomura said.

Nomura also said that SBI had put plans of an initial public offering for its general insurance arm on the back-burner. “However, SBI will forge ahead with the plan once trends improve,” Nomura said.

The brokerage firm has retained its "buy" rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 615. At 12 pm, shares of SBI were up 2.1 percent at Rs 473.3o on the National Stock Exchange. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.