SBI says work in its branches 'may be impacted' on Jan 30-31 due to strike

The State Bank of India (SBI) on January 24 said the normal functioning at its branches "may be impacted" due to the two-day all-India strike called by the Union Forum of Bank Unions on January 30-31.

"We have been advised by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a notice of strike, informing that the members of the constituent Unions of UFBU viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC propose to go on a nationwide bank strike on 30th and 31st January, 2023 in support of their demands," SBI informed the stock exchanges.

The country's largest lender said it has made "necessary arrangements" for the continuance of normal functioning of work at its branches. However, it suggested that an impact in the routine work could be possible due to the strike call.

"We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted by the strike, in the event of the strike taking place," SBI's regulatory filing added.

UFBU, the umbrella body of bank unions, had on January 15 announced that employees linked to its affiliated unions would go on a strike on January 30-31, demanding the resolution of various issues related to the 11th wage settlement of bank employees. UFBU has demanded a five-day working week in banks, stagnation increment for bank employees, and resolution of issues related to promotion, salary and pension fixation.

Indian Bank hikes lending rates by up to 25 bps UFBU state convener Mahesh Mishra said the union has been trying to seek a resolution for their pending demands for the last 28 months, has not received a positive response from the Indian Banks Association.

Moneycontrol News