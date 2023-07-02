SBI rolls out revamped YONO app and Interoperable Cash Withdrawal facility

SBI rolls out upgraded YONO app

The State Bank of India rolled out its upgraded digital banking application ‘Yono for Every Indian’ and Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) facilities as part of the 68th Bank Day celebrations on July 2.

On this occasion, Dinesh Khara, Chairman of the State Bank of India, said, "SBI is dedicated to offering cutting-edge digital banking solutions that empower every Indian with financial independence and convenience. The YONO app has been revamped, keeping in mind the expectations of our customers for a seamless and pleasant digital experience. This will further fulfill our goal of making the 'YONO for Every Indian' mission a reality."

‘Yono for Every Indian’ will provide all SBI customers access to a multitude of UPI facilities, including Scan and Pay, Pay by contacts, Request money, among others, on YONO’s revamped platform. The latest development further reaffirms SBI’s commitment to offering inclusive and customer-centric digital banking services to every Indian citizen.

This may The State Bank of India experienced declines in new account openings and loan disbursals on its digital platform, YONO, according to a Moneycontrol analysis earlier this year. Experts had attributed this decrease to technological issues and a lack of effective customer engagement strategies. The bank's customers had reported problems with the YONO mobile app.

However, despite the issues, YONO has emerged as one the most trusted digital banking apps in the country, with more than 6 crore registered users, ever since its launch in 2017. In FY23, 64 percent or 78.60 lakh savings accounts were acquired digitally through YONO.

With the Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal facility rollout, customers of SBI, as well as other banks can seamlessly withdraw cash from the ICCW-enabled ATMs of any bank, using the ‘UPI QR Cash’ functionality.

The elimination of the need to enter a PIN or physically handle a debit card by the ICCW facility also minimizes the risks associated with shoulder surfing or card cloning.