    SBI Customers: Now Avail Banking Services Even on a Sunday or Holiday; Know Details

    News18
    June 27, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST
    Representative image

    Customers at the SBI will not have to worry about getting banking services anymore even on Sundays. India’s largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India, has recently launched two new toll free numbers to help facilitate its banking services and provide a seamless experience to its members. With the help of this, now SBI customers will not have to make rounds at their branches for several works related to the bank.


    The SBI’s two new toll free numbers 1800 1234 and 1800 2100 will provide seamless banking services to 44 crore of its customers, which is the largest any lender has. “Say goodbye to all your banking worries! Call SBI Contact Centre toll-free at 1800 1234 OR 1800 2100," said the bank in a tweet dated June 26, Sunday. Under the new scheme, SBI customers can dial these numbers from any location at any time from the comfort of where they are. This therefore saves time and hassle of going to the branch to get services, as well as friendly for those who are not digitally sound enough to use website or app services.


    The SBI toll free numbers will provide a host of banking services. The services will be available 24×7, that is customers can avail SBI banking services even on a Sunday as well as on holidays. By dialling the SBI toll free numbers 1800 1234 and 1800 2100, SBI customers can check their account balance and see their last five transactions. They can also know their ATM card blocking status as well as card dispatch status. By dialling the SBI toll free number, customers can check the dispatch status of their cheque books and also request for a new ATM card in case they have blocked the previous one for some reason. Customers can also get their DS details and deposit interest certificate by e-mail by using the SBI toll free number.


    As per the website of the State Bank of India, the numbers can be dialled from landlines and mobile phones from across the country. “Please Call SBI’s 24X7 helpline number i.e. 1800 1234 (toll-free), 1800 11 2211 (toll-free), 1800 425 3800 (toll-free),1800 2100(toll-free) or 080-26599990. Toll free numbers are accessible from all landlines and mobile phones in the country," it says. “SBI now provides your Account Balance and Transaction details over phone round the clock. Information on deposits & loan schemes and services also available," says the website in another note.


    You can also contact SBI by using these numbers:

    Toll free number: 1800 11 2211


    Toll free number: 1800 425 3800


    Toll number: 080-26599990

    If you are unhappy with the bank’s services, you can send an SMS writing UNHAPPY to 8008 20 20 20, as per the SBI website.

    Tags: #24-hour helpline number #banking services #cheque books #State Bank of India (SBI)
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 12:50 pm
