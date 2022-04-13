SBI chairman sees 10%-plus credit growth in FY22, expects further improvement next year

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara on April 13 said the bank may post over 10 percent credit growth in FY22 and that the credit offtake is likely going to be higher next year.

“Going forward, as of now, we are seeing some kind of a better capacity utilisation in terms of the working capital utilisation and term-loan offtake. This is a trend we observed towards the end of the last quarter (Q4FY22) and also it is likely to persist going forward,” Khara said in an interaction with CNBC TV-18.

Khara said sectors that have seen a spurt in credit offtake are essentially from the core sector, which includes iron and steel and cement. Some capital expenditure is also seen in automobile and e-mobility sector. Infrastructure projects are also driving credit demand in airport and port sector, he said.

Though there has been a rise in credit offtake, there exists a lag between sanctions and disbursals. Corporates are applying for credit but they are not fully utilising their sanctioned loan limit.

Asked whether the merger between Housing Development Finance Corp and HDFC Bank challenge SBI’s market share in the home loan segment, Khara said the bank will be “more than happy” to rejig its products and platform to capture demand.

“I always feel that competition brings more and more agility. I think being the largest home loan provider, that is a trigger for us to ensure that we should stay largest ever. So for that whatever is required to be done, we will be more than happy looking into our product and platform,” he said.

The chief of the country's largest lender does not foresee more than 1 percent rise in interest rates on home loans this fiscal. The rates are now linked to the repo rate, but underwriting of new home loans will be based on whether the liquidity stays in surplus mode.

"We had last quarter itself started increasing our term deposit interest rate. We are very mindful of this kind of a scenario in long time and we will certainly keep on calibrating our interest rates to address depositors expectation,” Khara said.