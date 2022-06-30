SBI Card partners with Aditya Birla Finance to launch ‘Aditya Birla SBI Card’

SBI Card, in partnership with Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL) announced, on June 30, the launch of ‘Aditya Birla SBI Card’, a "highly rewarding lifestyle credit card," according to its press release.

The card, offering benefits on both premium and mass brands that belong to the Aditya Birla Group, has been designed to give customers significant reward points on their spending around telecom, fashion, travel, dining, entertainment, and hotels, among others, the press release added.

Some Aditya Birla Group companies include Louis Philippe, the Collective, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, American Eagle, Polo, and Pantaloons among others.

Additionally, this card, according to the release, provides an added advantage of "accelerated reward points" on spends in hotels -- a key benefit for travel-savvy consumers.

“It will enable us to engage deeper with them by ensuring an impactful consumer experience, best-in-class rewards, and hassle-free payment services," said Rakesh Singh, Managing Director, and CEO, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd.

“The customer acquisition process will be completely digital, thereby ensuring an enhanced customer experience,” said Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director, and CEO, SBI Card.

The rewards-centric credit card has been launched in two variants on the Visa platform: ‘Aditya Birla SBI Card SELECT’ and ‘Aditya Birla SBI Card.'

The key difference variants between the two variants are the reward points and benefits for SELECT are two times or more than that of the other.

"This exciting partnership of Visa, Aditya Birla Finance, and SBI Card for the co-branded credit card is a great example of delivering simple yet customised offerings, for various brands of Aditya Birla Group and in categories like dining, entertainment, and fuel," said Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, India, and South Asia, Visa.