Rupee fall | RBI Governor says 'predominant part' of outstanding ECBs effectively hedged

A predominant part of the outstanding External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) of India are effectively hedged, the governor of the central bank said on July 22.

ECBs are loans availed by Indian entities from a non-resident or foreign lender. Most of these loans are provided by foreign commercial banks and other institutions.

Of the outstanding ECBs of $180 billion, 44 percent or $79 billion, is unhedged, Shaktikanta Das said quoting the latest Financial Stability Report for June released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Das explained that this unhedged exposure includes about $40 billion of liabilities of public sector companies, mainly in the petroleum, railways and power sector. These have assets with a “natural hedge character,” he said.

Besides, being public sector entities, their foreign exchange risk, if any, can be absorbed by the government, the governor said, adding that this possibility is “highly unlikely.”

The remaining $39 billion of unhedged exposure represents 22 percent of total ECB outstanding, Das said. This includes borrowing of those companies that have earnings in foreign currency, he added.

It is necessary to look at the so-called unhedged forex exposures in its “right context, the governor said.

Das’ comments come after the rupee breached a psychologically important level of 80 per dollar and has tumbled to fresh lows. Elevated global crude oil prices, widening trade deficit, expectations of an aggressive US Federal Reserve and hefty foreign outflows have kept the dollar well bid, keeping the rupee under pressure.

In such a scenario, currency hedging by importers and borrowers of overseas loans had increased further pressurising the rupee’s exchange rate, according to forex experts. Through currency hedging, investors attempt to reduce the effects of currency fluctuations on investments. Since importers and overseas loan borrowers need dollars for making payments abroad, there is a tendency to hedge positions at current levels, assuming the rupee will depreciate further.