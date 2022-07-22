English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Improving your credit score can help save money! A masterclass by OneScore in association with Moneycontrol today at 3pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    Rupee fall | RBI Governor says 'predominant part' of outstanding ECBs effectively hedged

    Shaktikanta Das’ comments come after the rupee breached a psychologically important level of 80 per dollar and has tumbled to fresh lows.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image)

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image)

    A predominant part of the outstanding External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) of India are effectively hedged, the governor of the central bank said on July 22.

    ECBs are loans availed by Indian entities from a non-resident or foreign lender. Most of these loans are provided by foreign commercial banks and other institutions.

    Of the outstanding ECBs of $180 billion, 44 percent or $79 billion, is unhedged, Shaktikanta Das said quoting the latest Financial Stability Report for June released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

    Das explained that this unhedged exposure includes about $40 billion of liabilities of public sector companies, mainly in the petroleum, railways and power sector. These have assets with a “natural hedge character,” he said.

    Besides, being public sector entities, their foreign exchange risk, if any, can be absorbed by the government, the governor said, adding that this possibility is “highly unlikely.”

    Close

    Related stories

    The remaining $39 billion of unhedged exposure represents 22 percent of total ECB outstanding, Das said. This includes borrowing of those companies that have earnings in foreign currency, he added.

    It is necessary to look at the so-called unhedged forex exposures in its “right context, the governor said.

    Das’ comments come after the rupee breached a psychologically important level of 80 per dollar and has tumbled to fresh lows. Elevated global crude oil prices, widening trade deficit, expectations of an aggressive US Federal Reserve and hefty foreign outflows have kept the dollar well bid, keeping the rupee under pressure.

    In such a scenario, currency hedging by importers and borrowers of overseas loans had increased further pressurising the rupee’s exchange rate, according to forex experts. Through currency hedging, investors attempt to reduce the effects of currency fluctuations on investments. Since importers and overseas loan borrowers need dollars for making payments abroad, there is a tendency to hedge positions at current levels, assuming the rupee will depreciate further.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 01:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.