Rumors linking appointment of R Subramaniakumar with asset quality challenges unfounded: RBL Bank

Private sector lender RBL Bank on June 14 said that rumors linking the appointment of R Subramaniakumar with asset quality challenges for the bank in the near future are unfounded and baseless.

The lender said that it does not foresee any asset quality challenges going ahead and has built adequate provisions to tide against bad loans.

"There has been considerable speculation and rumours linking the appointment of the new MD & CEO of the Bank, Mr. R. S. Kumar, with asset quality challenges for the Bank in the near future. We wish to reiterate that such speculation is baseless and unfounded and purely speculative in nature," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

"For the year ended March 31, 2022, the Bank’s gross and net NPA were 4.4% and 1.3%, with a provision coverage ratio of 70.4%, with no reportable divergence. As the Bank has been highlighting in its past commentaries, the Bank is well provided and does not foresee any asset quality challenges. Also as stated earlier, given the strong provision coverage, lower delinquency trends, and strong recovery visibility from the GNPA book, credit costs for FY 23 are expected to be materially lower than FY 22," the lender said in the filing.

"The Bank also remains well capitalised and post its recent Tier 2 capital raise on May 13, 2022, from United States International Development Finance Corporation, America’s development finance institution, the capital adequacy ratio of the Bank has increased to approx 17.8%," it added.

The clarification comes a day after shares of RBL Bank fell nearly 23 percent on June 13, the first day of trading since the private bank declared on Saturday that R. Subramaniakumar will take over as the new bank chief for a period of three years.

Subramaniakumar has 40 years of experience behind him including stints as the head of Indian Overseas Bank as well as the Reserve Bank of India-appointed administrator for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation.

At 10:40 am on June 13, shares of RBL Bank traded at Rs 88.40 apiece on the BSE, up 0.57 percent, while the benchmark Sensex was at 52,965.59, up 118.89 points or 0.22 percent.