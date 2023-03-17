 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

Reserve Bank Governor cautions banks about excess asset-liability build-up

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 09:19 PM IST

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned banks saying both are detrimental to financial stability, which is evident from the ongoing crisis in the US banking sector where two mid-sized banks went belly up last week.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday cautioned banks against any excessive mismatches in their asset-liabilities front, saying both are detrimental to financial stability, which is evident from the ongoing crisis in the US banking sector where two mid-sized banks went belly up last week.

The ongoing crisis in the US banking sector drives home the importance of ensuring prudent asset liability management, robust risk management and sustainable growth in liabilities and assets; undertaking periodic stress tests; and building up capital buffers for any unanticipated future stress, Das said.

He was delivering the 17th KP Hormis (Federal Bank founder) commemorative lecture in Kochi this evening.

It can be noted that two mid-sized American banks (the startup sector-focused Silicon Valley Bank in California and a similar one in New York, the First Republic Bank) with over USD 200 billion in balance sheets each went belly up.