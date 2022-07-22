RBL Bank to return to pre-pandemic level of growth this fiscal, MD says

RBL Bank’s loan and deposit growth rate was sharply lower than the industry standard of 10-11 percent.

Private sector lender RBL Bank is targeting a return to pre-pandemic levels of double-digit growth in loans and deposits in this financial year with plans to launch new products in its niche credit card and microfinance segments, managing director R Subramaniakumar told Moneycontrol.

His comments on July 22 came on the heels of the bank reporting a net profit of Rs 201.2 crore for the quarter ended June as against a net loss a year earlier.

The bank’s loan and deposit growth rate was sharply lower than the industry standard of 10-11 percent. This was on account of the Reserve Bank of India introducing harmonisation guidelines for microfinance loans during the reporting quarter and a management transition at the bank.

RBL Bank’s total advances grew 7 percent YoY and was flat sequentially at Rs 60,270 crore as of June end. Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned and expended, rose 6 percent YoY to Rs 1,028 crore during Q1. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.36 percent. The NIM trajectory will continue improving, bank executives said.

“Our CRAR (capital adequacy ratio) is at 17.5 per cent and we have enough capital available for growth and we will definitely grow on a step-by-step basis… if you look at it, there is going to be systematic growth in Q2, Q3, Q4. We will be achieving growth levels that we saw earlier, and it will be sustainable,” he said.

He said the bank will launch housing loans, vehicles loans in both the used and new categories, rural loans, two-wheeler loans and other capital light products like small business loans.

On deposits, Subramaniakumar said the bank will leverage three channels to source current account and savings accounts, and these deposit accounts will have long-term tenures of over 15 months.

“We have revised our rate of interest... We will be granularly looking at the retail deposit growth, triggered from branches. Last year, we opened around 80-plus branches and this number will increase,” the MD said.

As of June end, RBL Bank’s deposits grew 6 percent YoY to Rs 79,216 crore. On a sequential basis, deposit growth was flat. The bank’s low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) ratio improved to 36 percent.

“We are focussing on NRE (Non-Resident External) and FCNR (Foreign Currency Non-Resident) accounts because of the leeway granted by the Reserve Bank of India. We have increased our rate of deposit there,” Subramaniakumar said.

The MD was referring to the central bank’s move this month exempting banks from statutory liquidity ratio and cash reserve ratio requirements on incremental foreign exchange deposits made into FCNR (B) and NRE accounts.

Rajeev Ahuja, ED at RBL Bank, said the bank’s endeavour has been to build a retail deposit franchise.

“Our CD (credit-deposit) ratio is at a fairly conservative level…we have kept a max of 85 percent CD ratio as our operating guideline. So we have huge room for advances growth and yet are not challenged by deposits (accretion),” Ahuja said.

On asset quality, the MD said the bank’s loan book remains fairly stable and will likely remain the same, barring adverse external events.

“I wanted to allay the fear or impression that has been carried forward in the last one month on how good the asset quality of the loan book is. Whatever has been talked about has gone, and this is a fairly stable book,” the MD said.

Provisions were cut down drastically during April-June, both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis.

“This indicates that we have a book which has been well provided for and there is a writeback of provisions also, which shows collection efficiency has improved,” he added.

As at June end, RBL Bank’s gross non-performing asset ratio and net NPA ratio narrowed to 4.08 percent and 1.16 percent from 4.40 percent and 1.34 percent at the end of March, respectively. The provision coverage ratio stood at 72.5 per cent at the end of June.