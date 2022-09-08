RBL Bank CFO Amrut Palan passes away

RBL Bank's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Amrut Palan passed away on September 8, the lender stated in a regulatory filing. Palan was associated as the bank's CFO since August 2019, and had been a pillar of strength for the finance function, RBL Bank added.

"Amrut Palan's sudden and unexpected passing away will be a loss to the bank and his presence will be deeply missed. The Directors and Employees of the Bank express their deep sympathy and condolences to his family," it added.

R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank, said, "RBL Bank family deeply mourns the passing away of our dear colleague, Amrut. He was mature, led the team from front, soft-spoken, energetic and a very senior member of our team. He will be truly missed by RBL Bank."

Rajeev Ahuja, Executive Director, RBL Bank, said, "Amrut was a fine gentleman, who had gravitas and an admirable quality of staying calm in every situation. His experience and expertise were immensely valued at the Bank. We have lost a very bright and capable leader today."

In a statement, the bank also said that it has "immensely benefitted from Palan's vision and leadership during his tenure. The strong team created by him in Finance will carry forward his vision with commitment as a true tribute to him."

Prior to joining RBL Bank, Amrut had also worked with Citibank, HSBC, Kotak Mahindra Bank to name a few, according to his Linkedin profile. He was also the founder Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Airtel Payments Bank, where he set up their Treasury and Risk management functions.