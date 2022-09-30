English
    RBI to merge 28-day VRRR with fortnightly 14-day main auction, says Governor Das

    Surplus liquidity in the banking system has moderated to Rs 2.3 lakh crore during August-September, from Rs 3.8 lakh crore during June-July.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on September 30 said that it has decided to merge the 28-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions with the fortnightly 14-day main auctions, depending upon the evolving liquidity conditions.

    "Fine-tuning operations of various maturities for absorption as well as injection of liquidity will continue as may be necessary from time to time," Das said.

    The surplus liquidity in the  banking system has moderated to Rs 2.3 lakh crore during August-September, from Rs 3.8 lakh crote during June-July, shows the latest data.

    The GST and advance tax payments, coupled with forex outflows, moderated the surplus liquidity conditions in the third week of September, Das said.

    This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 11:20 am
