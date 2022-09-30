RBI to merge 28-day VRRR with fortnightly 14-day main auction, says Governor Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on September 30 said that it has decided to merge the 28-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions with the fortnightly 14-day main auctions, depending upon the evolving liquidity conditions.

"Fine-tuning operations of various maturities for absorption as well as injection of liquidity will continue as may be necessary from time to time," Das said.

The surplus liquidity in the banking system has moderated to Rs 2.3 lakh crore during August-September, from Rs 3.8 lakh crote during June-July, shows the latest data.

The GST and advance tax payments, coupled with forex outflows, moderated the surplus liquidity conditions in the third week of September, Das said.

