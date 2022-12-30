 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI to extensively use AI, ML driven tools for data analysis

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST

The first strategy framework (Utkarsh 2022) covering the period 2019-2022 was launched in July 2019. It became a medium-term strategy document guiding the Bank's progress toward realisation of the identified milestones.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) driven tools for data analysis and information creation will be an integral part of Reserve Bank's Medium-term Strategy Framework "Utkarsh 2.0" for the period 2023-2025 launched on Friday by Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Against the backdrop of a challenging global and domestic environment, Utkarsh 2.0 commences from 2023, when India assumes the G-20 Presidency, the RBI said.

"With India's G-20 presidency during the period of Utkarsh 2.0, it confers a unique opportunity to showcase our accomplishments in the realm of digital payments and strive towards broad basing of acceptance of the Indian Rupee in bilateral and multilateral trade," the document said.

Utkarsh 2.0 harnesses the strengths of Utkarsh 2022 by retaining the six Vision statements as well as Core Purpose, Values, and Mission statement, the RBI said, and added that collectively, they create a strategic guiding path," it said.

The Vision in Utkarsh 2.0 that will guide the Reserve Bank of India over the period 2023-25 include, 'Excellence in performance of its functions'; Strengthened trust of citizens and Institutions in the RBI; and Enhanced relevance and significance in national and global roles.