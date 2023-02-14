RBI says payment aggregators can be used for loan repayment

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 14, allowed payment aggregators (PA) to be used for loan repayments. However, the apex bank said in a FAQ on digital lending guidelines that PAs working as lending service providers (LSP) cannot be used for loan repayments.

"While entities offering only PA services shall remain out of the ambit of ‘Guidelines on Digital Lending’, any PA also performing the role of a LSP must comply with the Digital Lending Guidelines," the apex bank said in a FAQ.

RBI also said that PAs also performing the role of an LSP must comply with the Digital Lending Guidelines.

Earlier, the repayment of loans would go directly from regulated entities like banks to customer accounts.

This eliminated the requirement for payment aggregators in these transactions. After this, several PAs appealed against this with the RBI. Payment aggregators are entities that assist merchants to accept various payment from customers for completion of their payment. The main role PAs play here is facilitating these entities to not create their own payment system.

HDFC, IOB hike lending rate by up to 25 basis points In 2020, the apex bank introduced detailed guidelines that PAs should submit the list of merchants acquired by them alongside details of where they are maintaining the escrow account and update the same from time to time with them. Licensing Previously, PAs were given the time till March 2020 to apply for the license of operating as a complete PA for payment settlement. The deadline was further extended to September 2022. “Keeping in view the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and to ensure smooth functioning of the payments ecosystem, it has been decided to allow another window to all such PAs (existing as on March 17, 2020) to apply to the RBI,” the central bank said in July 2022. RBI guidelines mention that PAs need to have a net worth of Rs 25 crore by March 2023 and maintain the same at all times thereafter. (An earlier version of the story incorrectly said that PAs who also work as LSP can be used for loan repayments)

