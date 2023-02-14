 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI says payment aggregators can be used for loan repayment

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

Earlier, payment aggregators were not allowed in the repayment of loans and they had appealed against the same with the apex bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 14, allowed payment aggregators (PA) to be used for loan repayments. However, the apex bank said in a FAQ on digital lending guidelines that PAs working as lending service providers (LSP) cannot be used for loan repayments.

"While entities offering only PA services shall remain out of the ambit of ‘Guidelines on Digital Lending’, any PA also performing the role of a LSP must comply with the Digital Lending Guidelines," the apex bank said in a FAQ.

RBI also said that PAs also performing the role of an LSP must comply with the Digital Lending Guidelines.

Earlier, the repayment of loans would go directly from regulated entities like banks to customer accounts.