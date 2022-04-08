RBI monetary policy | Acting swiftly on complaints of digital lending fraud, says Das

“The global economy has seen tectonic shifts beginning 24th February, with the commencement of the war in Europe.”

The Reserve Bank of India has been receiving complaints on digital lending frauds and is acting swiftly in each case on an individual basis, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a post monetary policy committee meeting press conference on April 8.

“We have been receiving many complaints on digital lending frauds. We take immediate action against such cases. Whether the complaint is made directly or indirectly, even on social media, we act on it on an individual basis,” Das said.

In view of the uptick in digital transactions and lending in India, the RBI had constituted a working group (WG) on digital lending including through online platforms and mobile apps on January 13, 2021.

This committee received over 650 suggestions which it was looking at and would soon issue guidelines related to digital lending, said RBI deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao said.

On compliance with know your customer (KYC) norms, Rao said there were certain operational issues with the guidleines and that the regulator was internally looking at the matter.

If required, the RBI could go for amendments to make compliance simpler and more effective.

“KYC whatever action we take has to be also in consonance with requirements under the PMLA…that also stipulates certain requirements. As the deputy governor says we are monitoring it, we are analysing the various cases, individual cases actions have been taken but we are just seeing what are the trends and we will take whatever necessary measures as appropriate,” Das said. The RBI governor was referring to the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act.

At its first policy meeting, the MPC left the key rates unchanged but revised down the growth projection to 7.2 percent for FY23 from 7.8 percent and raised inflation forecast to 5.7 percent for FY 23 from 4.5 percent.

Das said during the press conference that inflation was now the first priority. “We have now put inflation before growth in the sequence of priorities,” said Das.

The MPC retained its so-called accommodative stance but indicated that it would focus on withdrawing this accommodation to ensure inflation remains within its targeted band of 2-6 percent.





