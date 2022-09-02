RBI Innovation Hub to launch pilot project for Kisan Credit Card (KCC) lending

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on September 2, that it will launch a pilot project for end-to-end digitalization of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) lending. The project is being launched as a part of the initiative for the digitalization of Rural Finance in India.

The RBI, in association with the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), has worked on the project to entail automation of various processes within banks and integration of their systems with the service providers, according to a press release from the central bank.

The pilot will commence in September 2022 in selected districts of Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with Union Bank of India and Federal Bank, respectively, as partner banks.

“Based on the learnings from the pilot, it is planned to expand the digitalization of KCC lending to other districts in these two States and gradually across the country,” stated the release issued by the RBI.

The RBI has been taking various initiatives and implementing various schemes to ensure better digitalization of banking in the rural sector. RBI stated in its release that it has particularly focused on rural credit growth to cater to the requirements of agriculture and allied activities, ancillary industries, small businesses, etc.

“This pilot project is expected to play a pivotal role in facilitating credit flow to the unserved and underserved rural population by making the credit process faster and more efficient. When fully implemented, this has the potential to transform the rural credit delivery system of the country,” stated RBI in the release.