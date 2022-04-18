RBI imposes monetary penalty on Manappuram Finance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 18 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 17.6 lakh on Manappuram Finance for non-compliance with certain provisions.

The violation pertains to issuance and operation of prepaid payment instruments (PPI) and Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, the RBI said in a statement.

"The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under Section 30 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007," the central bank added.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers, the RBI said.

It was observed that the entity was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC and small PPI requirements, the RBI said .

Accordingly, notice was issued to the entity advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions.

After considering the entity’s response and giving it a personal hearing, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the RBI said.