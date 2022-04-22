RBI imposes monetary penalty on Central Bank of India for non-compliance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 22 said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 36 lakhs on the state-run Central Bank of India for non-compliance of certain directions issued by the regulator.

The non-compliance pertains to “certain directions issued by RBI on ‘Customer Protection–Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions’,” the central bank said in a release. “This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with section 46 (4) (i) and section 51(1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.”

The statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (lSE) of the bank was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2020, the regulator said. The examination of the Risk Assessment Report, Inspection Report, and all related correspondences pertaining to the same, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the aforesaid directions to the extent the bank failed to credit the amount involved in the unauthorised electronic transaction to the customer’s account within 10 working days from the date of notification by the customer.

This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.