MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

RBI gives nod to Vinod Rai's appointment as Independent Chairman of Unity SFB

Several banking industry stalwarts, including RBI veteran Sandip Ghose, former Syndicate Bank CMD Basant Seth and ex-RBL Bank chairman Subhash Kutte have recently joined Unity SFB's board.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST
Former CAG Vinod Rai (File image)

Former CAG Vinod Rai (File image)

Former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai's appointment as the Independent Chairman of Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the private lender announced on January 20.

Rai, a former IAS officer, has served in multiple capacities with the ministries of finance, commerce, and defence, as well as with state governments. During his tenure as the CAG between 2008 and 2013, the top audit department issued stern reports which drew questions towards the government departments.

"A highly respected industry veteran, Mr. Rai will add significant value to the Board of Unity Bank. Moreover, his vast experience as a Board Member in several PSU and Private Banks will help in building a strong foundation and shaping the long term strategy at Unity Bank, for customer delight through a seamless digital banking experience," Unity SFB said.

Notably, Rai had also served as Chairman of Banks Board Bureau, the body which advises the Centre on top-level appointments at public sector banks and ways to address bad loans.

Rai's inclusion in Unity SFB's board will further strengthen its top-level management. Several banking industry stalwarts, including RBI veteran Sandip Ghose, former Syndicate Bank CMD Basant Seth and ex-RBL Bank chairman Subhash Kutte have recently joined the bank's board.

Close

Related stories

Unity SFB, a joint venture between Centrum Group and BharatPe, commenced operations on November 1 last year. The proposal to merge stressed-public lender PMC Bank with Unity SFB is currently awaiting government approval.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Banks #RBI #Unity Small Finance Bank #Vinod Rai
first published: Jan 20, 2022 06:06 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.