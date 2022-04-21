English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    RBI directs urban co-operative banks to eliminate honorary titles at board level

    Urban co-operative banks have been directed to eliminate any such existing position or titles within one year, the central bank said

    Siddhi Nayak
    April 21, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India on April 21 directed urban co-operative banks not to create any honorary positions or titles at the board level to avoid creating a conflict of interest and a shadow authority.

    “It has been observed during the course of supervisory reviews that some of the Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) have adopted the practice of creating honorary designations (remunerated or otherwise)/conferring titles at Board level, such as Chairman Emeritus, Group Chairman, etc., which are not recognised in applicable statutes or regulations,” the RBI said in a release.

    While such positions or titles may be indicative of certain privileges or rights for the incumbent to access all board materials and participate in board or committee meetings, enforcing liability or obligations on such person may be difficult, the central bank said.

    The RBI has directed these banks to eliminate such existing position or titles within one year.

    ​The central bank has been focusing on ensuring effective corporate governance practices in banks for better regulation.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Siddhi Nayak is correspondent at Moneycontrol.com
    Tags: #banking #Reserve Bank of India (RBI) #Urban Co-operative Bank
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 05:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.