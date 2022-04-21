RBI directs urban co-operative banks to eliminate honorary titles at board level

The Reserve Bank of India on April 21 directed urban co-operative banks not to create any honorary positions or titles at the board level to avoid creating a conflict of interest and a shadow authority.

“It has been observed during the course of supervisory reviews that some of the Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) have adopted the practice of creating honorary designations (remunerated or otherwise)/conferring titles at Board level, such as Chairman Emeritus, Group Chairman, etc., which are not recognised in applicable statutes or regulations,” the RBI said in a release.

While such positions or titles may be indicative of certain privileges or rights for the incumbent to access all board materials and participate in board or committee meetings, enforcing liability or obligations on such person may be difficult, the central bank said.

The RBI has directed these banks to eliminate such existing position or titles within one year.

​The central bank has been focusing on ensuring effective corporate governance practices in banks for better regulation.





