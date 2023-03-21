 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI directs banks to keep all branches open till March 31 for annual closing

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:19 PM IST

The annual closing of accounts is scheduled for March 31, as the financial year 2022-23 will end on the date.

Banks, public as well as private sector, have been asked to keep all branches open till end of this month

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has asked all agency banks to keep their branches open till March 31 for annual closing.

The banking sector regulator, in the press release issued on March 21, said lenders should ensure that government transactions in this month are accounted within the same financial year, that is scheduled to end on March 31.

"All agency banks should keep their designated branches open for over the counter transactions related to government transactions upto the normal working hours on March 31," it said.

The RBI further noted that transactions done through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System "will continue up to 24:00 hours as hitherto on March 31".