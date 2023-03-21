RBI directs banks to keep all branches open till March 31 for annual closing

Banks, public as well as private sector, have been asked to keep all branches open till end of this month

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has asked all agency banks to keep their branches open till March 31 for annual closing.

The banking sector regulator, in the press release issued on March 21, said lenders should ensure that government transactions in this month are accounted within the same financial year, that is scheduled to end on March 31.

"All agency banks should keep their designated branches open for over the counter transactions related to government transactions upto the normal working hours on March 31," it said.

The RBI further noted that transactions done through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System "will continue up to 24:00 hours as hitherto on March 31".

Special clearing will be conducted for collection of government cheques on March 31, for which the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems (DPSS), which comes under the RBI, "will issue necessary instructions", the release added.

Regarding reporting of central and state government transactions to RBI, including uploading of GST/ TIN2.0/ e-receipts luggage files, the reporting window of March 31 will be kept open till noon on April 1, the central bank noted in its directive issued to the lenders.