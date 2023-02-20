RBI cancels permit of Garha Co-operative Bank citing weak capital

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 20 said it has cancelled the permit of co-operative bank Garha situated in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, citing weak capital.

Subsequently, the RBI has requested Commissioner Co-operation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Madhya Pradesh to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

The licence was cancelled on February 16, 2023, RBI said in a release.

The central bank said the bank failed to comply with certain banking regulations and continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors.

The RBI added that the bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full and public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further.

To give relief to depositors, the central bank said on liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5 lakh from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) subject to the provisions of DICGC Act, 1961.

As per the data submitted by the bank, about 98.4 percent of the depositors are entitled to receive full amount of their deposits from DICGC. As on December 19, 2022, DICGC has already paid Rs 12.37 crore of the total insured deposits under relevant sections based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank.