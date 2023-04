The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 12 approved the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director and CEO of AU Small Finance Bank.

Agarwal has been reappointed for a period of three years, from April 19, 2023, to April 18, 2026.

Moreover, Uttam Tibrewal has been reappointed as Whole Time Director of the bank for the next three years.