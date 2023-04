The central bank has cleared the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as MD and CEO of AU Small Finance Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 12 approved the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director and CEO of AU Small Finance Bank.

Agarwal has been reappointed for a period of three years, from April 19, 2023, to April 18, 2026.

Moreover, Uttam Tibrewal has been reappointed as Whole Time Director of the bank for the next three years.