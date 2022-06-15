 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI approves reappointment of P.N. Vasudevan as MD, CEO of Equitas Small Finance Bank

Jun 15, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST

With SEBI and RBI’s approvals, the reverse merger process of Equitas SFB now only requires approvals from shareholders, creditors, and NCLT approvals.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the extension of the tenure of Equitas Small Finance Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (and & CEO) P.N. Vasudevan for one year beginning July 23, in line with the request of the bank, it informed exchanges.

The bank had earlier this month received SEBI approval for the Scheme of Amalgamation of Equitas Holdings with the bank.

With SEBI and RBI’s approvals coming in, the merger process of Equitas SFB only requires approvals from shareholders, creditors, and NCLT approvals, people in the know said.

