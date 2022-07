Citibank India and Axis Bank’s credit card portfolio is stable with low single-digit bad loans, Moghe said.

Axis Bank on July 12 said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Rakesh Makhija as the Non-Executive Chairman till October 2023.

RBI vide its letter dated July 12, has approved the re-appointment of Makhija as the Non-Executive (Part Time) Chairman of the bank, with effect from July 18 up to October 26, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On July 12, shares of Axis Bank closed 0.67 percent down at Rs 675.45 apiece on BSE.