Punjab & Sind Bank board approves raising capital of upto Rs 750 crore via bonds

The board of Punjab & Sind Bank has approved the raising of capital up to Rs 750 crore through bonds in one or more tranches, as per a regulatory filing made by the state-owned lender on June 12.

"...the Board of the Bank in its meeting held today i.e. on li11 June, 2023 has approved raising or capital up to an amount of Rs 750 crore through issuance of Basel-Ill compliant Additional Tier-I Bonds or Tier-III Bonds in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months," the exchange filing stated.

The decision to raise the funds comes over a month after the bank reported a 32 percent on-year increase in net profit at Rs 457 crore in the quarter ending March 2023.

The lender's gross non-performing assets (NPA) reduced to 6.97 percent in Q4FY23, from 12.17 per cent a year ago. The net NPAs also dropped to 1.84 percent from 2.74 percent.

Punjab & Sind Bank's net profit for the entire FY23 came in at Rs 1,313 crore, which is the highest it has ever clocked in a fiscal year. In FY21, the net profit stood at Rs 1,039 crore.

The bank's stock has, notably, given a return of 4.42 percent over the last six months, outperforming the Nifty Bank index, which has given a return of 1.91 percent during the same period.

In the trading session on June 12, the scrip settled at Rs 31.95 apiece at the BSE, which was nearly half a percent lower as compared to the last closing price.