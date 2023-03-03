 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNB makes Positive Pay System mandatory for cheque payments worth Rs 5 lakh and above

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

In a move to safeguard customers from fraudulent payment of cheques, state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has made the Positive Pay System (PPS) compulsory for cheque payments worth Rs 5 lakh and above.

This will come into effect from April 5, 2023, PNB said in a statement.

Earlier, the mandatory submission of cheque details in PPS was set at Rs 10 lakh and above.

The PPS is a system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which requires customers to reconfirm essential details (account number, cheque number, cheque alpha code, issue date, amount, and beneficiary name) when issuing cheques of a certain amount, it said.