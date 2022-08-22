 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

PNB launches pre-qualified credit card, overdraft facility against FD

PTI
Aug 22, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST

This facility will be available for salary account customers, and they shall be able to apply through the mobile banking app PNB One, website or Internet Banking Service (IBS)

Representative image

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday announced the launch of its pre-qualified credit card with a host of features, including insurance coverage.

This facility will be available for salary account customers, and they shall be able to apply through the mobile banking app PNB One, website or Internet Banking Service (IBS), the lender said in a statement.

The bank will be offering this service under two platforms -- RuPay and Visa. It has also introduced a new facility of overdraft against fixed deposit on PNB One in a few clicks and a single OTP.

Customers can avail loan without visiting a bank branch, it said, adding there is a concession of 0.25 per cent on the interest rate when applied through digital platforms like PNB One.

PTI
TAGS: #bank #pre-qualified credit card #Punjab National Bank
first published: Aug 22, 2022 10:36 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.