PNB, BoB raise lending rates by up to 25 bps

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday hiked the benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, citing sticky core inflation.

The new rates are effective from February 12, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

Leading public sector lenders Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) have raised their lending rates by up to 25 basis points following the interest rate hike by Reserve Bank earlier this week.

PNB in a regulatory filing said it has effected a 25 basis point increase in the Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) from 8.75 per cent to 9 per cent effective from Thursday.

It was the sixth time the interest rate has been hiked by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since May last year, taking the total quantum of increase to 250 basis points.