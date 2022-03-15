Paytm reports 5x year on year rise in loan disbursements during Jan-Feb

Paytm

Fintech giant Paytm on Tuesday said its lending business continues to register strong growth with the company reporting an over five-fold rise in the total number of loan disbursements during January-February.

As per an exchange filing, the number of loans disbursed through Paytm rose to 4.1 million in January-February while the value of loans disbursed was Rs 2,095 crore, up over fourfold from a year ago.

The fintech player’s gross merchandise value rose 105% on year during January-February to Rs 1.65 lakh crore. GMV is the merchant payments processed through all instruments including Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank account, other banks' net banking, credit and debit cards, and UPI, among others.

“We continued to see an increase in user engagement on the Paytm platform, with average monthly transacting users in the first two months of the quarter at 69.5 million, a growth of 41% on year,” Paytm said. It added that as of February end, the number of total Paytm payments devices deployed stood at over 2.6 million.

Paytm Payments Bank has been barred by the Reserve Bank of India from onboarding customers. The company said that the step will not materially impact Paytm’s overall business. “This direction does not have an impact on the services that Paytm provides in partnership with other financial services institutions,” it said.