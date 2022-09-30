English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    Outsourcing of loan recovery not stopped but expect entities to be on right side of law: RBI

    The central bank last week barred Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services from engaging third party agents for loan recoveries

    PTI
    September 30, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    RBI

    RBI

    The Reserve Bank on Friday clarified that it is not against the outsourcing of recovery activities by lenders, but expects them to be undertaken on the "right side of the law".

    The central bank last week barred Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services from engaging third party agents for loan recoveries, after a video of a 27-year-old pregnant lady from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district allegedly being crushed to death under a tractor driven by recovery agents emerged.

    Referring to the action taken against Mahindra Finance, RBI Deputy Governor M K Jain told reporters that it is not intended at taking away the right of regulated entities to pursue for their recovery. "What we expect is that it should be on the right side of the law," he said at the post-policy press conference. He added that the central bank does not expect the action to have an impact on regulated entities and made it clear that the action was against a specific entity alone.

    Guidelines to be followed by regulated entities while they engage in outsourcing of activities were already issued earlier under the fair practices code, and the RBI expects them to come out with a board-approved policies to monitor and supervise the same, Jain said. Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao said a comprehensive circular on outsourcing of financial services and the responsibilities of the recovery agents was issued in August.

    Additionally, in the case of Microfinance Institutions, the responsibilities of recovery agents have been specified in master directions, he added. "Both these instructions (the August circular and MFI master directions) will get integrated, and we are coming out with a master direction on guidelines for outsourcing and conduct by financial recovery agencies. that will also come out shortly," he added. "
    PTI
    Tags: #Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) #outsourced loan recoveries #RBI #Third Party
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 02:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.