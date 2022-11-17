 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Operations in some public sector banks likely to be hit on Saturday as union members to go on strike

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

Although the officers are not part of the strike, there may be some impact on cash deposit and withdrawal, clearing of cheques etc.

Operations of public sector banks (PSBs) may be impacted as bank union AIBEA has given a strike call for Saturday to oppose incessant outsourcing of jobs.

Several banks, including Bank of Baroda and Punjab & Sind Bank, have already informed their customers about the potential impact on services if November 19 strike materalises.

If the strike materialises, a certain section of the Bank's employees may participate in strike on the said date, in which case, it is likely that the normal functioning of the branches/offices of the bank may get affected, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Outsourcing of jobs by some of the banks are putting privacy of customers and their money at risk apart from reduction in recruitment at the lower level, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) general secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

Some banks are also indulging in violation of Industrial Disputes (Amendment) Act, he said.