No advice from PM's Economic Advisory Council on bank privatisation: Finance Ministry

A State Bank of India ATM in Mumbai.

The government on August 2 said there is no advice from the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council regarding the privatisation plan of state-run banks.

“As per Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to Prime Minister, no such advice has been rendered by the EAC to PM,” Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, the minister of state for finance, told the parliament. During today’s session, the Speaker had asked whether the EAC is in favour of privatisation of all public sector banks in future.

A recent report by National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) Director General Poonam Gupta — a member of the EAC to the Prime Minister — and Arvind Panagariya — professor, Columbia University and former vice chairman of NITI Aayog, mentioned that the Centre should privatise all public sector banks (PSBs) except State Bank of India (SBI).

Recently, various media reports suggested that the government is likely to go for privatisation of the entire banking sector in near future. While a lot of speculations were going on regarding the privatisation of banks, the bank employees' union was never in favour of privatisation. The union also called for protest against the proposed privatisation of banks.

While there was strong opposition from the employees' union, analysts and senior bankers suggested that complete privatisation of the banking sector may be feasible but it will take more than a decade to implement the plan.

The government first needs to improve its track record in meeting disinvestment targets, they said.