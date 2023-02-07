English
    Moody's says bank exposure to Adani not large to affect credit quality

    "While we estimate that the exposures are larger for public sector banks than for private sector banks, they are smaller than 1 per cent of total loans for most banks," it said.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST
    Outlooks on the long-term ratings of all four banks remain stable.

    Moody's Investor Service on Tuesday said banks' exposures to Adani are not large enough to affect their credit quality materially.

    "While we estimate that the exposures are larger for public sector banks than for private sector banks, they are smaller than 1 per cent of total loans for most banks," it said.

    "Risks for banks can increase if Adani becomes more reliant on bank loans." However, the group's access to funding from international markets can be curtailed because of heightened risk perception.

    "Yet the overall quality of Indian banks' corporate loans will be stable," it said.