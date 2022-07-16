Monitoring merger closely; working with neotechs to create new age experiences: HDFC Bank Chairman says in AGM

The Board of HDFC Bank is closely monitoring the updates in the merger process with its parent Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), Chairman Atanu Chakraborty said in the bank’s annual general meeting on July 16.

“We have made necessary applications to various authorities. The Board is closely monitoring the merger process for approval of various aspects of the merger, as required by the legal process,” he said.

On 4 April, HDFC Bank and HDFC announced the decision to merge. As per the plan, HDFC will acquire a 41 percent stake in HDFC Bank through a "transformational merger". Every 25 shares held by HDFC shareholders will fetch them 42 shares of the bank. The merger will create an entity with a total market cap of Rs 12.8 lakh crore, and a combined balance sheet of Rs 17.9 lakh crore.

The Chairman’s comments came on the heels of HDFC Bank reporting its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June at Rs 9,579 crore, up 20.9 percent year-on-year (YoY), primarily on the back of lower provisions and higher asset growth.

Chakraborty said considering higher housing demand in the economy and with HDFC Bank’s lower cost of funds and strong distribution network, “there is huge merit in seizing this opportunity”. A large and more stable balance sheet would enable the lender to step exposures and facilitate higher credit growth, he said

Moneycontrol on July 8 reported that the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has approved the merger of HDFC twins. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accorded its approval to the proposed HDFC-HDFC Bank merger on July 4.

Further, HDFC Bank is harnessing the strength of various digital platforms developed by fintech companies and other start-ups to service a larger customer base, improve bank reach and create new products, the chairman said.

“We are also working to enable new age consumer experiences by partnering with modern neotechs. Under our technology transformation agenda, we are investing to ‘Run the Bank’ as well as ‘Build a Future-ready Bank’,” he said.

During the previous financial year, the RBI had imposed restrictions on HDFC Bank related to the onboarding of new credit card customers and launching of new digital offerings. The regulator’s action had come after HDFC Bank customers reported frequent outages in online banking services of the bank.

"We are happy to share that the restrictions on your Bank are completely lifted following the progress we have made on our technology investments, processes, and governance,” the Chairman said.

HDFC Bank has realigned the employee incentives at the “cutting edge” to make it more responsive to customer needs, Chakraborty said. The lender is also scaling up net promoter system (NPS) implementation as a customer response measurement tool, he added.