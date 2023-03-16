 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

MC Explains| The unfolding crisis at Credit Suisse and its impact on financial markets

Amol Agrawal
Mar 16, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

The impact on India’s financial markets may be muted because they are not as interlinked with global financial markets as those of some other countries. But there will be a negative shock, possibly leading to a further slowdown in economic growth.

As shares of European bank Credit Suisse (CS) Group AG tanked and benchmark bond prices fell, it reignited fears of a full-blown global banking crisis.

Shares of Credit Suisse plunged by 30 percent on March 15 after its biggest investor, Saudi National Bank, ruled out any more cash injections into the troubled Swiss Bank. Credit Suisse tried to assure markets, but to no avail. The Swiss central bank had to issue a statement promising emergency funding to Credit Suisse and also to the wider financial markets. Here is what led up to the crisis.

What has been the financial position of Credit Suisse?

The bank has been in news for all the wrong reasons since 2022. After making a loss in 2021, the group posted losses in all four quarters of 2022. Following the quarterly losses, there were reports that the bank is in trouble. On March 15, 2023, the bank released its Annual Report for 2022. The bank disclosed that it had incurred a pre-tax loss of 3.2 billion Swiss francs (CHF), and a post-tax loss of CHF 7.2 billion. Total assets had declined by 30 percent and return on equity was a negative 16.1 percent. Credit Suisse earns revenues from four businesses: wealth management, commercial banking, asset management and investment banking. The wealth management division and investment banking generated losses while the commercial bank and asset management produced profits.

The annual report also added that the bank will incur a significant loss in 2023, which had already led to concerns on the sustainability of the group.