 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

MC Explains: How new RBI rules for foreign donations via NEFT, RTGS will impact banks and donors

Jinit Parmar
Feb 17, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

The central bank has introduced changes such as sharing donor details and modification of the existing NEFT and RTGS systems of banks for Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) related transactions.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on February 16, made changes in the foreign donation rules via National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) systems.

The central bank, through a notification, introduced Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) related transaction code in the NEFT and RTGS systems.

It said that foreign contributions that are received directly from foreign banks through Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) and from Indian intermediary banks through NEFT and RTGS systems, must be received only in the FCRA account of the State Bank of India (SBI), New Delhi Main Branch (NDMB).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had asked the RBI to share details of donors, such as name, address, country of origin, amount, currency, and purpose of remittance. These details, the central bank said, are required to be captured in donation transactions; the SBI will have to report the same to the MHA daily.