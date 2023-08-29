English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    Last date to exchange Rs 2000 note nears; check this list of bank holidays

    As the September 30 deadline to deposit Rs 2000 notes approaches, here's a list of all the bank holidays in August and September.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 29, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India gave a period of four months to deposit or exchange notes worth Rs 2000.

    The Reserve Bank of India gave a period of four months to deposit or exchange notes worth Rs 2000.

    People have been visiting banks to exchange or deposit Rs 2000 banknotes after the notes were removed from circulation. The Reserve Bank of India gave a period of four months to deposit or exchange Rs 2,000 notes.  The last date to do so is September 30.

    “The facility for deposit and/or exchange of Rs2000 banknotes shall be available for members of the public up to September 30, 2023. The facility for exchange of Rs.2000 banknotes shall be provided to all members of the public by all banks through their branches,” according to a release issued by the RBI on May 19.

    If you still have notes that you wish to deposit, here's a list of the upcoming bank holidays before September 30.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list declares that banks will remain closed for Rakshabandhan in Jaipur and Shimla on Wednesday (August 30), for Raksha Bandhan and for two other festivals --Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol --banks will remain shut on (Thursday) August 31 in other cities like Dehradun, Gangtok, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram.

    Banks will remain closed for sixteen days in September 2023. These holidays include national and regional holidays. In some states, banks will remain shut for Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's anniversary, and Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi in September.

    Related stories

    One should take note of the holidays and remember the dates carefully. Make sure to plan your bank visits according to the holiday calendar.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #RBI #Rs 2000 note #September 30
    first published: Aug 29, 2023 02:23 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!