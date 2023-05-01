 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Large corporates will never be allowed to open a bank in India says veteran banker Narayanan Vaghul

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

Speaking to reporters, Vaghul suggested that the capital needed for economic growth will come from the public, which is keen to invest in a lender which is run professionally.

Vaghul said India has learnt from its pre-bank nationalisation experience and will never repeat the same mistakes by allowing large corporations into banking.

Large corporates will never be allowed to open a bank in India, veteran banker N Vaghul has said.

In the last round of licensing before it was made on-tap, a slew of corporates had unsuccessfully applied for a banking license.

Two years ago, a RBI discussion paper made a case for allowing the large corporations because of their ability to get capital which will in turn fund economic growth.