Kotak Mahindra Bank to acquire Sonata Finance for Rs 537 crore

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank on February 10 said that it will acquire 100 percent of equity shares of Sonata Finance Private Limited, a non-banking finance company, from existing shareholders for an all-cash consideration of approximately Rs 537 crore.

The private lender said that it will acquire 2.6 crore equity shares of Sonata, of face value Rs 10 each fully paid up.

The acquisition, Kotak Mahindra Bank stated, will be subject to regulatory and other approvals, including from Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"The transaction provides the bank with the opportunity to scale up its operations in  the rural and semi-urban markets in the northern states of India," the private lender said in a statement.