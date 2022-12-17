Kotak Mahindra Bank servers down since morning; users complain of issues with both banking app, net banking

While it remains unknown why the Kotak Mahindra Bank app server is down, it is possible that the application is currently under maintenance.

Kotak Mahindra Bank servers have been down since December 17 morning and several users have raised the issue with the bank on social media platforms since.



I have a hopeful update on Kotak Mahindra Bank cards that are currently not working

Try tonight after 7pm, but you know, not everyone together (might down the servers again) https://t.co/wsD9Bf2Qgs — Regina Dulanjali (@ReginaDulanjali) December 17, 2022



Kotak Mahindra Bank has failed its customers today. Its servers have been down the entire day, and customers have not been able to access their accounts. This has been an incredibly frustrating experience for customers, who depend on the bank's services to access their money.

— Krishna vamsi (@Kv_viriyala) December 17, 2022

The customers complained of issues with withdrawing cash using Kotak Mahindra Bank ATM cards, conducting UPI transactions, and checking bank balance both via the phone banking app and net banking.

Responding to one of the complaints on Twitter, Kotak Mahindra Bank wrote: “We acknowledge that there is a technical issue and our team is working continuously to fix this. Rest assured all efforts are being exerted to fix this issue as quickly as possible.”



Hi! We acknowledge that there is a technical issue and our team is working continuously to fix this. Rest assured all efforts are being exerted to fix this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you ^Team Kotak — Kotak Mahindra Bank (@KotakBankLtd) December 17, 2022

The Kotak Mahindra team responded to another tweet and wrote: “Sorry for the trouble! Our technical team is on top of this and will restore it as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

While it remains unknown why the Kotak Mahindra Bank app server is down, it is possible that the application is currently under maintenance. The server may also be overloaded or website maintenance may be in progress.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is one of the leading banking and financial services companies in India. It is headquartered in Mumbai and is the third-largest private sector bank in the country in terms of market capitalisation.