Karur Vysya Bank appoints Meena Hemchandra as additional director

Karur Vysya Bank has appointed former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) executive director Meena Hemchandra as an additional director, the Tamil Nadu-based private sector lender has said.

"In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirementsl Regulations, 2015, we advise that in terms of the provisions of Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013, Board in its Meeting held today i.e., 26th May 2022 has co-opted Mrs Meena Hemchandra as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) of the bank," the bank told the exchanges on May 26.

The appointment, as the non-executive independent director, would be subject to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval.

Who is Meena Hemchandra?

Hemchandra is a banker with more than 35 years of experience who worked with various RBI departments and also served as its executive director from June 2015 to November 2017. She has also served as the nominee of the RBI to various PSBs.

Hemchandra was the secretary to the Board of Note Mudran, an RBI subsidiary, for four years. According to the bank statement, she was RBI's nominee on the Board of Supervision to NABARD and ECGC for two and half years each.