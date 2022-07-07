‘It’s better to grab your seat before it gets too crowded,’ says Madhu Kela on banking sector

Guest editor Madhu Kela, founder of MK Ventures and one of India’s best-known investors, speaks on CNBC-TV18 about the performance of public and private sector banks and the clean-up that has taken place in the sector. Here’s a glimpse of Kela being bullish on the banking sector:

For the last three years, the IT sector has outperformed and banks have been decimated. And that’s the big call you are making now, that from here on it’s going to be about banks. Do you think you are a bit early on that call and what makes you confident that it’s the time for banks?

I always prefer to be early. It’s better to grab your seat before it gets too crowded. I may be early here, but if you see the overall performance of banks – private banks have delivered 23 percent negative returns in the last three years. Similarly, if you look at PSU banks, they have been almost flat as a basket, because SBI (State Bank of India) has been a good performer.

Take the big picture. This clean-up started after the RBI intervened in 2015. In the last eight years, there has been an unprecedented amount of clean-up in the banking sector. PSU banks have made provisions of Rs 12.9 lakh crore cumulative, while their cumulative operating profit has been Rs 12.4 lakh crore. So there has been a loss across all PSU banks put together of around Rs 50,000 crore at an operating profit level. This is 20 percent of the overall average book of the last eight years.

Similarly, if we look at private sector banks, they have obviously done much better. They have provided Rs 3.25 lakh crore as provision and their operating profit level is Rs 8.75 lakh crore.

What makes you confident that this is done? Because with PSU banks, you never know when the next Nirav Modi is going to come, where the next fraud is going to come from.

Ultimately, finally, we have to stick out our necks. We are here to make money and we can’t make money unless we have some conviction or an opinion. I am saying that the majority of the clean-up has happened from the large corporates. And this is the first time - we have to give credit to the RBI and the government - that they actually provided the capital. We know the days of 2008 and 2014, everything that had to be provided for was getting restructured.

You can see it in the numbers, that improvement across private and public sector banks has happened in the form of the clean-up.

So most of the money in PSU banks was being directed towards State Bank of India, or at best, Bank of Baroda. But is it time to look at other PSU banks, the smaller ones?

So I would not go to the smaller banks as yet because the larger banks themselves are so cheap that you know they are trading at 0.5 to 1 time book value. So I would not dig deeper into banks…

There will be a massive consolidation in the PSU space - there were 32 PSU banks, now we have 12 of them and hopefully, in the next three years if the guidance is there, we will have 10. So there is already a consolidation which has happened and if you get the top three banks, I would prefer to stay with the best names.