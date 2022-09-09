English
    IOB, Bank of Baroda raise MCLR rates by up to 0.10%

    PTI
    September 09, 2022 / 10:51 PM IST

    Bank of Baroda and Indian Overseas Bank have raised their MCLR rates by up to 0.10 percent, which will make most loans costlier for the customers. Indian Overseas Bank has revised upwards the MCLR rates by 0.10 percent across tenors, making consumer loans costlier from Saturday.

    The benchmark 1-year tenor marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) has been revised to 7.75 percent against the existing rate of 7.65 percent. This will impact car, personal, and home loans.

    The two and three-year MCLRs have been hiked by a similar margin to 7.80 percent each. Among others, the overnight MCLR will cost 7.05 percent, while one month at 7.15 percent. The three and six-month MCLRs are up at 7.70 percent each.

    The revised MCLRs will come into effect from September 10, 2022, Indian Overseas Bank said in a regulatory filing. Bank of Baroda's one-year MCLR will be priced at 7.80 percent against 7.70 percent, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

    The six-month MCLR will be up at 7.65 percent from 7.55 percent. Among others, three-month MCLR will be at 7.50 percent compared to 7.45 percent.

    Bank of Baroda said the new rates will come into effect from September 12, 2022.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #bank rates #Banks #Indian Overseas Bank
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 10:51 pm
