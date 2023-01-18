ING mulls return to India, sets sights on IDBI Bank stake

Dutch banking group ING weighing a return to India with a controlling stake in IDBI Bank, two people familiar with the matter told the Economic Times. ING announced in 2011 it would sell its last tranche of shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank, according to the report.

ING has recently examined the books of the state-run lender, and

a few of its senior executives were in New Delhi to discuss the matter, they said. As mentioned above, one of the officials said ING had submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for IDBI Bank, while the other said it would do so in the future.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

IDBI Bank is likely to be sold by the government and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) together for 60.72 percent. Prior to the deadline of January 7, five to seven prospective candidates are believed to have submitted expressions of interest, the report added.

Government officials said the government might entertain good offers that come in subsequently as it seeks to maximise value. However, it is not clear whether ING met the deadline.

Industry observers believe the Reserve Bank of India is also open to global banks, making IDBI a subsidiary instead of opening a branch. “As a matter of policy, we do not respond to market rumours or speculations,” Raymond Vermeulen, head of external communications and media relations at ING Group, told ET in response to its detailed questionnaire.