IndusInd Bank to re-appoint Sumant Kathpalia as MD & CEO effective March 24

IndusInd Bank on April 24 informed the stock exchanges that its board has decided to re-appoint Sumant Kathpalia as the lender's managing director and chief executive officer for two more years.

The second tenure of Kathpalia will come into effect from March 24, 2023, contingent to the approval of shareholders, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

"...the Board of Directors of the bank, at its meeting held today has decided to seek approval of shareholders of the bank by means of an ordinary resolution through postal ballot for re-appointment of Mr. Sumant Kathpalia as a managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of IndusInd Bank Limited for a period of two years with effect from March 24, 2023 upto March 23, 2025," the filing stated.

The announcement comes over a month after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its clearance for the re-appointment of Kathpalia for another term.

Moneycontrol News